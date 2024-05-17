LAV Zen+ Glass Coffee Mugs - 225ml - Clear - Pack of 6

This set of glass Tea/Coffee mugs from LAV make it easy to add safety, practicality and durability to your glassware collection. It's the perfect serving vessel for your hot and cold beverages, with a beautiful sleek shape specially tailored to transform every sip into a true tasting sensation. These shock-resistant glasses provide a comfortable experience when drinking your tea, coffee, hot chocolate or fruit tea. A large smooth handle ensures no burning of the hands, while the durable reinforced base has been designed to provide you with years of enjoyment and use without a break or crack in sight. Constructed with practicality and style in mind, these modern elegant mugs are made from high-quality glass offering exceptional clarity to view your beverage of choice. The glass mug is dishwasher safe for a simple quick problem-free clean up. With a variety of uses, this glassware is perfect for the home or professional use.