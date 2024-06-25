Marketplace.
LAV Nevakar Champagne Flutes - 195ml - Clear - Pack of 6

The Nevakar range of Champagne Tulip Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware.A departure from the traditional flute silhouette, the tulip glass was developed in the late 2000s in an effort to better develop the finer flavour notes and aromas of champagne that some argue are inhibited by the narrowness of a flute.The use of a wider bowl allows for the champagne to achieve a larger surface area, which means a greater number of bursting bubbles, which in turn means more aroma being released. These aromas are then trapped as the bowl tapers back towards the rim, intensifying the sensory experience and thereby improving taste.Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Nevakar collection of Stemware is sure to fill your home with LAV.

