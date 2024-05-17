Duralex Versailles Glass Coffee Mugs - 260ml - Amber - Pack of 6

Serve your favourite hot drinks in a sleek, contemporary fashion that is bang on trend with this set of Versailles Tea and Coffee Glasses from French glassware specialists Duralex. Made from fully tempered glass, these coffee glasses offer fantastic resistance to thermal shock, meaning they won't crack when exposed to extremes in temperature. This opens them up to a wide variety of uses - combine fresh hot coffee with crushed ice or cubes to create homemade Frappuccino, or pour steaming espresso over ice cream for an indulgent affogato dessert. The clear glass design also lends itself perfectly to layered drinks - show off your barista skills and wow your guests with the delicate layers of a latte or macchiato. As with all Duralex glassware, these tea and coffee glasses are 100% freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe.