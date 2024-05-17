Rink Drink Short Stem Gin Glasses - 525ml - Pack of 6

Serve your favourite juniper-based cocktails and creations in contemporary style with these Short-Stem Gin Glasses from Rink Drink. Designed to cater for an age in which cocktails are consumed as often standing at the bar as they are sitting at the table, the short, stout stems of these goblets provides far greater comfort and stability in the hand when compared to traditional elongated stems. The large bowl, meanwhile, maintains that same classic "Copa de Balon" balloon style, allowing ample room for the drink's fragrances and flavours to develop before collecting them at the narrower rim for the most sophisticated tasting experience. As with all Rink Drink glassware, these glasses are dishwasher safe; the unique shape also allows glasses to be stacked inside one another - perfect for cupboards and cabinets where space is at a premium!