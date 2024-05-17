LAV Tokyo Highball Glasses - 395ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Add Art Deco opulence to your home bar or restaurant with the Tokyo glassware collection from artisan glassware specialists LAV. Each glass in this collection has been encircled with a delicate series of grooves and ridges that dance in the light, casting intricate light reflections upon surrounding surfaces. The 395ml capacity provides the perfect showcase for your favourite decadent highball cocktails, as well as comfortably housing an array of bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and more. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Tokyo glassware collection is sure to fill your home with LAV.