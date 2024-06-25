LAV Adora Coloured Highball Glasses - 390ml - 6 Colours - Pack of 6

The Adora range of Highball Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware. Taking inspiration from the immediately distinctive "bell pepper" base found on carbonated soft drink bottles worldwide, these tumblers are sure to stand out in any setting, evoking a cool, refreshing nostalgia for hazy summer days spent gallivanting with childhood friends. The unique shape provides a practical benefit, too - lending extra strength and stability to help protect against spillages. Capable of holding up to 390ml, these glasses make perfect vessels for serving vibrant highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and even water. As with all LAV glassware, the Adora Highball Glasses are dishwasher safe, for hassle free cleaning. Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Adora collection of Glass Drinking Tumblers is sure to fill your home with LAV.