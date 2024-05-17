Marketplace.
LAV Zen+ Glass Coffee Mugs - 225ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6

Add a splash of vibrant colour to your tea or coffee morning with these Zen+ Coffee Mugs from LAV. Crafted from tempered glass, these pieces possess a strength and resistance that will stand up effortlessly to the rigours of home and professional establishments alike. That same resistance also applies to extreme changes in heat, meaning you can serve fresh, hot tea or coffee without fear of cracking. The crystal clarity provides a natural showpiece for those who want to show off their barista skills - whether through lattes and other layered hot drinks, or for witnessing the steeping of fruit or floral teas in action. The vibrant multicoloured handles come in a choice of six colour options, each designed to remain bright and bold even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.

