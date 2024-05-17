Rink Drink Glass Drinks Dispenser with Tap & Black Stand - 6.5L

Add a touch of timeless style and charm to your next summer garden party or breakfast buffet with this 6.5L Glass Drinks Dispenser from Rink Drink.

The wide-mouth opening allows for easy filling with whatever liquid, fruit, vegetable, botanical or ice cube combinations take your fancy, and features a wire lock with silicone seal to keep your mixological masterpiece fresher for longer.

A stainless steel tap lets your guests fill their own glasses quickly and conveniently, with a smooth lever action and consistant pour designed to reduce the risk of spills.

A sleek metal stand allows this dispenser to be set back from the edge of tables or counters for additional safety and security, while the embossed "Old Fashioned Nantucket Glassware" logo provides the perfect retro finishing touch to classic, coastal and industrial interiors alike!