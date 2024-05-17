Marketplace.
image 1 of Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)
image 1 of Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)image 2 of Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)image 3 of Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)image 4 of Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)

Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Petlife International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£22.99

£22.99/each

Petlife Sherpa Fleece Crate Mat Grey with White Stars - Medium (91x61cm)
Crate mats for dogs made with super soft & cosy premium sherpa fleece outer and thick foam inner these mats provide a warm and comfortable layer in crates but can also be used on furniture, in the car & around the home.
Made with recycled materialsMachine washableHandmade in the UK

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here