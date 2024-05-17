Winfun 6-in-1 Live Band

A 6-in-1 live band that comprises a big bass drum with light effects, 5 keys piano, boom-clash cymbals one of which has a demo function. It also has a detachable tambourine, trumpet, and guitar. It features 2 modes of play, a free Play and Play Along Tunes. It also has fun sound effects and cheerful melodies. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 9 months +.