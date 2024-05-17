Rolly Green Water Tanker With Pump and Spray Gun

This large green single axle water tanker has a rear spreader and comes complete with a pump action spray gun and can be attached to any larger Rolly pedal tractor. Has a 15 litre capacity. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions of item: 75 x 45 x 43 cm. Not suitable for the Rolly Mini Trac Range.