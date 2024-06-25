Marketplace.
image 1 of Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracks
image 1 of Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracksimage 2 of Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracksimage 3 of Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracksimage 4 of Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracks

Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracks

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£369.99

£369.99/each

Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracks
This giant metal sit on Caterpillar licensed excavator in yellow has a 360 degrees turning circle, a sturdy seat, rubber tank tracks that can move forwards and backwards and even round corners. It has a digger mechanism is just like the real thing that can tip, scoop and release. It has a locking arm device and can be used on earth and sand and can be transported very easily. Suit ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions 87 x 96 x 45 cm.
Caterpillar licensedHas an all metal construction and a working diggerHas a 360 degree turning circle

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here