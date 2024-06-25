Rolly Caterpillar Metal Excavator with Tank Tracks

This giant metal sit on Caterpillar licensed excavator in yellow has a 360 degrees turning circle, a sturdy seat, rubber tank tracks that can move forwards and backwards and even round corners. It has a digger mechanism is just like the real thing that can tip, scoop and release. It has a locking arm device and can be used on earth and sand and can be transported very easily. Suit ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions 87 x 96 x 45 cm.