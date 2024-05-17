Winfun Little Builder Tool Set

This fun Little Builder Tool Set comprises a hammer with an easy grasp handle and spinning balls; turn the ear to hear a click-clack sounds and the eyes will roll and change, a fun wobbly measuring tape wind the tape and watch him wobble. And it also has a drill with fun sounds, cheerful melodies and a flashing light, you can also press the drill trigger to make the drill spin and the robot on the top of the drill move. Requires 1 x AAA battery, supplied. Suits ages 6 months +.