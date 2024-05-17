Winfun Walker Ride-On Learning Train (Pink)

The Walker Ride-On Learning Train has three levels of play, as a sit and play centre, a push along walker and a ride-on. It is bright and interactive and assists with babys first steps to walking. The Train engine features a light-up chimney and buttons for learning letters and colours. Theres also an interactive spinner and moving gears that trigger fun sound effects. You can also attach the comfortable trailer seat to the engine for baby to roll around on, the trailer also has storage under the seat. Remove it when they are ready to try walking and let them try leaning on the engines handle. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 12 - 36 months.