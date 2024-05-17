Winfun Smart Touch and Learn Activity Desk with Stool

An interactive learning desk packed with fun activities. It includes 5 touch and learn pages that teach letters, objects, sounds, body parts, animals, numbers, music, colours and much more. The activity desk comes with a light-up LED screen that shows how to write letters, numbers, and shapes step-by-step. It has two modes of play; a drawing mode and a learning mode, which includes Question Time and a find it game. It features sing-along song, instrument playing, jam music and melodies. It also has a detachable clock with movable hands, a photo frame and pen holders, to store all your pens when not in use. It also has a slide-in drawing board with foldable stand and a clip to hold paper in place, or use as a chalkboard to create your own masterpieces. The drawing board becomes the storage space for touch and learn pages. Includes a stool. The activity desk comes with over 150 words and phrases, over 15 learning activities, and over 20 songs and melodies. Requires 3 x AA batteries, not supplied. Suits ages 2 - 6 years.