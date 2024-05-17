image 1 of Pilsan Handy Fence
image 1 of Pilsan Handy Fenceimage 2 of Pilsan Handy Fenceimage 3 of Pilsan Handy Fenceimage 4 of Pilsan Handy Fence

Pilsan Handy Fence

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Pilsan Handy Fence
This brightly coloured fence features eight interlocking panels that measure 68 x 3 x 44 cm and comes with 9 feet for stability. The fence height can also be increased by adding panels on top of one another. Suits ages 3 years +. Dimensions with arranged in a circle: 169 x 48.5 x 173 cm
With 8 brightly coloured interlocking panelsComes 9 feet for stabilityTo increase height, add panels onto one another

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here