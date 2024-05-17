Marketplace.
image 1 of Pilsan Ring Toss
image 1 of Pilsan Ring Tossimage 2 of Pilsan Ring Toss

Pilsan Ring Toss

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.99

£11.99/each

Pilsan Ring Toss
Perfect for the garden, beach or picnic, this lightweight yet robustly made ring toss game set comprises a brightly coloured 5 pegged targets, with points embossed directly onto the target by the pegs. Try to get as many points as you can by throwing the 5 multi coloured hoops onto the target pegs. Suits ages 3 years +. Dimensions 48 x 48 x 18 cm.
With 5 brightly coloured pegs with scores on themComes with 5 multicoloured hoopsDimensions 48 x 48 x 18 cm

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here