Pilsan Ring Toss

Perfect for the garden, beach or picnic, this lightweight yet robustly made ring toss game set comprises a brightly coloured 5 pegged targets, with points embossed directly onto the target by the pegs. Try to get as many points as you can by throwing the 5 multi coloured hoops onto the target pegs. Suits ages 3 years +. Dimensions 48 x 48 x 18 cm.