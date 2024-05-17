Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red

This realistically styled 6-volt Mini Countryman and see its many features, from the realistically styled lighted dashboard, the steering wheel with its Mini logo, to the on/off button and buttons for the authentic motor sounds. It also has forward and reverse gears, a maximum speed of 2.5 mph, allowing your child to cruise around in style, it features opening doors with folding door mirrors, twin exhaust pipes, realistically styled wheels with tread, working headlights and comes with a parental remote control, which gives parents full control over your little ones first driving experience. Suits ages 3 to 6 years. Dimensions: 105 x 59 x 57 cm. Maximum rider weight 35 kg.