Marketplace.
image 1 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red
image 1 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Redimage 2 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Redimage 3 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Redimage 4 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Redimage 5 of Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red

Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£249.99

£249.99/each

Rollplay Mini Countryman 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red
This realistically styled 6-volt Mini Countryman and see its many features, from the realistically styled lighted dashboard, the steering wheel with its Mini logo, to the on/off button and buttons for the authentic motor sounds. It also has forward and reverse gears, a maximum speed of 2.5 mph, allowing your child to cruise around in style, it features opening doors with folding door mirrors, twin exhaust pipes, realistically styled wheels with tread, working headlights and comes with a parental remote control, which gives parents full control over your little ones first driving experience. Suits ages 3 to 6 years. Dimensions: 105 x 59 x 57 cm. Maximum rider weight 35 kg.
Mini licensedComes with a 2.4G parental remote controlCan move forward & backwards to a speed of 2.5mph

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here