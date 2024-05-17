Marketplace.
Razor Crazy Cart 24 Volt Drift Machine

Drive, spin, or drift like a pro. Drive like a go cart or lift the Drift Bar to kick into Crazy Cart mode. The patented drift system from Razor allows the driver to vary the rear caster angle so you can drive and drift forward, backward, sideways, diagonally, and everything in between. With speeds of up to 12 mph and up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the Razor Crazy Cart features variable speed foot pedal acceleration. It also has a 360 degree plus steering capability for tight turns, giving precise control for a fun and competitive race environment. It features a pneumatic front tyre and front stabilizing posts and anti-tip caster wheels provide optimal driving. Includes a rechargeable 2 x 12 volt batteries and battery charger. Dimensions: 94 x 61 x 48 cm. Weight: 25 kg. Suits ages 9 years +. Maximum user weight: 63.5 kg.
With a Drift Bar to completely control driftsMax speed of 12 mph and up to 40 mins run timeMax. user weight of 63.5kg. Suits ages 9 years +

