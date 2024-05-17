Marketplace.
Razor Pocket Mod Petit 12 Volt - Blue

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

£299.99

£299.99/each

Razor Pocket Mod Petit 12 Volt - Blue
Your kids are all about style, we know that. The Pocket Mod Petite is Razors smallest miniature Eurostyle electric scooter designed for younger riders ages 7 and over. Razors Power Core 100-watt hub driven motor delivers speeds up to 8 mph and the 12V rechargeable battery provides up to 40 minutes of continuous ride time on a single charge. With the two-tone jewel box candy coloured body, 10 inch white wall pneumatic tyres, colour matching padded seat, retractable centre kickstand, twist-grip throttle control and hand-operated brake, the ride on the vintage-inspired Pocket Mod Petite is as smooth as it is stylish. Dimensions: 105 x 46 x 65 cm. Weight 14.6 kg. Maximum rider weight 50 kg.
Has 10 inch spoked wheels with pneumatic tyresTwist grip throttle & hand operated rear brakeMaximum rider weight 50 kg. Suits ages 7 years +

