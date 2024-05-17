Marketplace.
Paradiso Metal Framed Seesaw

Paradiso Metal Framed Seesaw

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£79.99

£79.99/each

Paradiso Metal Framed Seesaw
This brightly coloured metal-framed seesaw with an adjustable bar for length is sturdy, robust, easy to clean, and can rotate through 360 degrees giving an extra dimension of fun. It has a durable powder-coated steel frame for a long life and has a large base for stability. It features two large metal grab handles, and two large seats that can accommodate riders of up to 35 kg per seat and it also has metal stops underneath the seat. And is the perfect addition for any child for the garden or playroom. Dimensions 180 x 45 x 58 cm. Suits ages 3 - 10 years.
Has a sturdy metal frame with grab handlesHas metal stops underneath the two large seatsCan accommodate riders of up to 35 kg per seat

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here