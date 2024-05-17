Paradiso Metal Framed Seesaw

This brightly coloured metal-framed seesaw with an adjustable bar for length is sturdy, robust, easy to clean, and can rotate through 360 degrees giving an extra dimension of fun. It has a durable powder-coated steel frame for a long life and has a large base for stability. It features two large metal grab handles, and two large seats that can accommodate riders of up to 35 kg per seat and it also has metal stops underneath the seat. And is the perfect addition for any child for the garden or playroom. Dimensions 180 x 45 x 58 cm. Suits ages 3 - 10 years.