Paradiso Bag of Play Sand 15kg

With this 15 kg bag of non-toxic, washed, and dried soft play sand you can bring the fun of the beach back to your garden. It is suitable for use in a sandpit and also a sand table, your child can dig and build sandcastles, as it is ready to use, just pour it from the bag, then playtime can begin. It comes in a heavy duty bag with a carrying handle. Suits ages 18 months +.