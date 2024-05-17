Marketplace.
Paradiso Bag of Play Sand 15kg

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
£24.99

£24.99/each

With this 15 kg bag of non-toxic, washed, and dried soft play sand you can bring the fun of the beach back to your garden. It is suitable for use in a sandpit and also a sand table, your child can dig and build sandcastles, as it is ready to use, just pour it from the bag, then playtime can begin. It comes in a heavy duty bag with a carrying handle. Suits ages 18 months +.
