Razor RipStik Air Pro Casterboard - SE White

The first single piece caster board, the RipStik Air Pro is the ultimate carving machine. It is named for the increase in amount of air you can achieve, because of the lightweight and aerodynamic single piece design, the RipStik Air Pro makes it easier to land airborne tricks. Its constructed out of a one piece fibre reinforced industrial grade polymer with a patented RipStik torsion technology and features full platform grip tape and high grade urethane wheels on inclined 360 degree ABEC5 casters and is ready out of the box. Dimensions 82.5 x 22.5 x 11.43 cm. Weight 2.42 kg. Suits ages 8 years +. Maximum rider weight 100 kg.