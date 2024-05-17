Razor PowerCore S85 12 Volt Scooter - Blue

All the power is now in your hands with the blue Razor Power Core S85 electric scooter. It features a hand operated front brake in addition to the rear-fender brake, creating a dual-braking system for better control. The 8 inch (200 mm) pneumatic front tyre delivers a smoother ride on uneven terrain. The high torque Power Core hub motor delivers top speeds of up to 10 mph (16 km/h) and its rechargeable battery provides up to 35 minutes of uninterrupted ride time on a single charge. It comes with a 12-volt rechargeable battery and charger a retractable kick stand, a thumb paddle accelerator and a range of 5.5 miles (9 km). Dimensions: 85.39 x 40.01 x 88.98 cm. Weight 9.75 kg. Suits age 8 years +. Maximum user weight 54 kg.