Marketplace.
image 1 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Green
image 1 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Greenimage 2 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Greenimage 3 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Greenimage 4 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Greenimage 5 of Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Green

Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£169.99

£169.99/each

Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Green
Power-up Your Ride. The Razor Power Core E90 is upping the ante for electric scooters once again, rolling out an amazing 65 minutes of continuous ride time and fifty percent more muscle power. Its innovative hub motor delivers a more efficient, maintenance-free ride (no alignment, no chain, no belt), while the steel frame, lighter weight and increased torque take performance to the next level. With a max speed of up to 10 mph. It has a push-button accelerator, a hand operated front brake, a spoked, urethane front wheel with an abrasion-resistant, airless, flat-free tyre at the rear and it also has a retractable kickstand and comes with a 12 volt rechargeable battery and charger. Dimensions: 82.5 x 40.6 x 91.4 cm. Weight: 9.9 kg. Maximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.
Push button accelerator & hand operated brakeMax speed: 10 mph, run time up to 65 minsMaximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here