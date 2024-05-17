Razor Power Core E90 12 Volt Scooter - Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Power-up Your Ride. The Razor Power Core E90 is upping the ante for electric scooters once again, rolling out an amazing 65 minutes of continuous ride time and fifty percent more muscle power. Its innovative hub motor delivers a more efficient, maintenance-free ride (no alignment, no chain, no belt), while the steel frame, lighter weight and increased torque take performance to the next level. With a max speed of up to 10 mph. It has a push-button accelerator, a hand operated front brake, a spoked, urethane front wheel with an abrasion-resistant, airless, flat-free tyre at the rear and it also has a retractable kickstand and comes with a 12 volt rechargeable battery and charger. Dimensions: 82.5 x 40.6 x 91.4 cm. Weight: 9.9 kg. Maximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.

