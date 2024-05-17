Razor Power Core E100 24 Volt Scooter - Purple

Power to the Core. Enjoy the maxed-up power and longer ride time of the purple Razor Power Core E100 and its innovative, in-wheel hub motor. Lighter and more efficient, the maintenance-free (no alignment, no chain, no belt) Power Core E100, delivers 50 per cent more torque and ride time than the Razor E100 up to 60 minutes of continuous use at speeds up to 11 mph. To start the high torque 100-watt hub motor, twist the throttle and see what adventure awaits. It has a twist grip throttle, a calliper front brake, an 8" pneumatic front tyre, and an abrasion-resistant, airless, flat-free rear tyre, it also has a retractable kickstand. It comes with 2 x 12-volt rechargeable batteries, and charger. Dimensions: 82.5 x 40.6 x 88.9 cm. Weight: 12 kg. Maximum rider weight 54 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.