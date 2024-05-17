Razor Flashback Scooter - Blue

Flashback is Razors homage to both the early days of BMX and the company's Californian heritage - That retro-inspired, sporty influence pervades. It features fixed heavy duty steel V-style handlebars with soft rubber handgrips and front and rear calliper brakes, 12 inch MAG wheels with pneumatic tyres and a steel frame with an oversized tube construction a double stacked clamp with a heavy-duty steel fork. It also has an oversized steel deck with perforated full length grip tape with custom designed graphics. Suits ages 8 years +. Dimensions: 122.5 x 54.2 x 88.5 cm, weight: 8.11 kg. Maximum rider weight 100 kg.