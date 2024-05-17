Razor E300 Electric Scooter 24 Volt Scooter

Twist the throttle to crank up the fun with the Razor E300 electric scooter. Top of the line and the talk of the neighbourhood, the E300 has a super sized deck and frame are built to stand up to the adventurous abilities of responsible teen and adult riders. Leave other rides in the dust with 250 watts of high torque, electric punch, hitting speeds up to 15 mph (24 km/h) for up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The E300 features an all-steel frame and fork for durability and larger 9 inch (229 mm), pneumatic front and rear tyres to take the bite out of rough surfaces. And, with its twist-grip acceleration control and hand-operated, rear brake, the E300 puts power and control in your hands. Dimensions: 109 x 42 x 52 cm. Weight: 19.5 kg. Suits ages 13 years +. Maximum rider weight 100 kg.