Razor ColorRave 10.8V Scooter

Razor ColorRave 10.8V Scooter
Get ready to glow on a ride with the ColorRave electric scooter that glides along at your command. Step aboard for the excitement, with motorised speeds of up to 7.5 mph (12 km/h) and up to 30 minutes of continuous ride time. The eye-catching multi-colour light show on the scooters deck and front wheel is a rainbow on every ride. The multi-coloured LED light-up deck and the electric hub motor are activated by the foot-controlled pressure sensor. A simple step on the deck with a slight push gets the rider going and stopping is just as easily by stepping on the rear fender brake. Suits ages 8 years +. Dimensions: 58.5 x 30.5 x 80 cm. Weigh 3.92 kg. Maximum rider weight 50 kg.
With LED lights in the deck & front wheelMax speed: 7.5 mph, run time up to 30 minsMaximum rider weight 50 kg. Suits ages 8 years +

