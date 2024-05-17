Razor ColorRave 10.8V Scooter

Get ready to glow on a ride with the ColorRave electric scooter that glides along at your command. Step aboard for the excitement, with motorised speeds of up to 7.5 mph (12 km/h) and up to 30 minutes of continuous ride time. The eye-catching multi-colour light show on the scooters deck and front wheel is a rainbow on every ride. The multi-coloured LED light-up deck and the electric hub motor are activated by the foot-controlled pressure sensor. A simple step on the deck with a slight push gets the rider going and stopping is just as easily by stepping on the rear fender brake. Suits ages 8 years +. Dimensions: 58.5 x 30.5 x 80 cm. Weigh 3.92 kg. Maximum rider weight 50 kg.