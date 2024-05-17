Razor Bella Pocket Mod Pocket Mod 24 Volt Scooter- Pink

Gives every young rider with an eye for fashion and a passion for fun a set of wheels that is sure to be the hottest accessory in town. Vintage-inspired styling meets high performance with the classic Bella Italian scooter design in beautiful pink. This scaled down classic scooter design carries riders up to 77 kg. With speeds of up to 15 mph and up to 40 minutes of continuous use and featuring a step through steel frame. Use the twist grip accelerator and the high torque chain driven motor will kick into life and bring it to a halt quickly with the hand operated rear brake. It has 12 inch pneumatic tyres, retractable centre kickstand and under-seat storage. It has 24V (two 12V) sealed lead acid rechargeable battery system. Battery charger included (charge time 12 hours.) Dimensions: 127 x 45.7 x 76.2 cm. Weight: 26.75 kg. Suits ages 13 years +.