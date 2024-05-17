Rollplay Porsche Macan 12 Volt Premium Car with Remote Control - Blue

Your child can ride in style with this 12-volt battery operated Porsche Macan. It features realistic Porsche styling, making this car is the perfect choice for young riders. The has a push button start, and the car can cruise in forward and reverse with the easy-to-use foot pedal up to a maximum speed of 2.5 mph, and it also includes a handheld 2.4G remote control which allows parents to control the steering and also has a parental override facility, so the car can be brought to a stop by the remote control for safety. It has opening doors for easy access on both sides of the vehicle, working LED headlights, a steering wheel with a Porsche logo with engine sounds and a horn, realistically styled car wheels, which also feature the Porsche logo with rubber non-slip tyre strips that are suitable for hard surfaces, as well as grass, a realistic dashboard, a padded seat with safety belt with an embossed Porsche logo in the headrest, and it also has an MP3 jack and FM radio and quad exhaust pipes. Maximum rider weight 50 kg. Dimensions 113 x 62 x 56 cm. Suits ages 3 to 6 years.