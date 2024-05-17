Rollplay Mini Cooper S Roadster 6 Volt Car with Remote Control - Red

Drive around in style in this 6-volt Mini Cooper Coupe ride-on, its easy to manoeuvre with forward and reverse gears up to its maximum speed of 2.5 mph. It has authentic Mini Cooper styling from the chrome accents, light up dashboard, gearstick (that controls the forward and reverse gears), wheels with non-slip rubber tread and Mini logo, which make it perfect for using indoors or outside to the twin centre exhaust pipes. It features a variable speed foot pedal accelerator, working headlights and a realistically styled Mini steering wheel with buttons for the engine sounds and horn and a seat with harness. Suits ages 3 to 6 years. Dimensions: 105 x 59 x 54.2 cm. Maximum user weight 35kg.