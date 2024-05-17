Rollplay Mini Countryman 12 Volt Premium Car with Remote Control - Green

The powerful 12V Mini Countryman finished in classic British Racing Green wont just let 3 to 6 year-olds impress their friends, it also takes them on great adventures. The realistic design is mirrored working LED headlights, easy-opening doors with folding door mirrors, twin central exhaust pipes. It features forward and reverse gears, with a maximum speed of 2.5mph, an upholstered seat with a 3-point safety harness, soft rubber tyres with anti-slip rubber strips on the rear tyres, and sound effects in the authentic Mini steering wheel. The LCD touchscreen including battery indicator, radio and Bluetooth connections allow little drivers to pick their own soundtrack for the cruise and comes with a parental remote control, which gives parents full control over your little ones first driving experience. Dimensions: 105 x 59 x 57 cm. Maximum rider weight 35 kg.