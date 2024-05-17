thortful Cheeky Milk Bottle Birthday Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Pilea Press.

A funny birthday card for that loved one in your life who is getting a little past their prime. This cheeky milk joke is sure not a stinker. Wish friends/family a happy birthday with hilarious sour milk joke, perfect for those who are sniffable!

'I'm not saying you're old, but if you were milk, I'd sniff you first.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.