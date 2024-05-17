thortful Cute Pun Engagement Card For The Happy Couple

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Alice Mole Illustration.

Send someone you love this cute and punny card to celebrate their engagement and show them how happy you are! Share a laugh with the happy couple with this punny fish card.

'Congrats on your engagement! You've made it totally o-fish-ial'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.