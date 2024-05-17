thortful Funny Traitor Leaving Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Sundiva Designs.

Send this funny leaving card to your friends or colleagues! They may have betrayed you, but you know you're going to miss them and, most importantly, they're goign to miss you.

'Leaving. Verb. The act of abandoning awesome and cool coworkers in search of a better life somewhere else. See also: Traitor.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.