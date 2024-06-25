Cheeky Hot Chilli Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Charley Muttitt. This cute chili pepper birthday card is perfect to send your bff or partner who is absolutely HOT STUFF. Wish them a Happy Birthday with this adorable red spicy number, perfect for those who love hot sauce! 'Happy birthday hot stuff' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.