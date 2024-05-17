thortful Cheeky Vintage Father's Day Card For Dad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like © Ladybird Books Ltd 2023. We've all been called by our sibling's name - or even by the dogs name! Here's a card to make your dad laugh this Father's Day with this retro, funny and relatable illustration from the vintage Ladybird collection. 'Am I a good father Steve? My name's David.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.