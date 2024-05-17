thortful Cheeky & Playful Anniversary Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Twin Pines Creative. This cheeky card is perfect to send your loved one to call it even, because you're just as annoying as each other. This pink and sassy anniversary card is the perfect way to wind up your favourite person! 'Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me. Then I remember I put up with you. So we're even.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.