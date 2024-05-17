thortful Cute Leopard 5th Birthday Card For Her

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Laura Darrington Design Ltd.. Send the birthday boy or girl this funky 5th Birthday Card as a fun and playful birthday treat! For the leopard-loving, roller skate-wearing superstar in your life. 'Happy Birthday. 5.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.