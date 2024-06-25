Cute Cake 10th Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Pom Pom Party Cards. Wish the birthday girl a happy 10th birthday with this fun and colourful card featuring an illustrated cake with lots of candles. '10 today!' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.