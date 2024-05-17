thortful Funny Resting My Eyes Father's Day Card For Dad

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Silky Rose Design.

Send your forever napping dad this funny and relatable card to celebrate Father's Day or his birthday. The perfect card to send your dad who always plays the 'I'm not asleep, I was just resting my eyes' trick!

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.