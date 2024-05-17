thortful Cheeky Nuisance Calls Birthday Card For Mum

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Swizzoo.

Send your mum or wife this cheeky and funny birthday card from the kids - hilariously relatable! For all the mums who ignore calls from their children but still love them deep down.

'Mum hated nuisance calls, but she felt she had to answer them ... after all they were her children.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.