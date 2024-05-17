thortful Heartfelt Big Hug Friendship Card For Her

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Lucy Maggie Designs.

Make a special someone smile by sending them this sweet card illustrated with the world holding out a big red heart. The perfect design to send your biggest inspiration as a thank you, just because or friendship card!

'The world needs more people like you.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.