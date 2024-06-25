Birthday Card For Grandparent From The Favourite

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Rachel Storey Illustration. Wish your grandma/grandad a happy birthday with these cheerful birthday candles waiting to be blown out! Perfect to send from their favourite grandchild...YOU! 'Happy Birthday from your favourite Grandchild.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.