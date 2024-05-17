thortful Cute Otter Birthday Card For Brother

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Making Meadows Ltd. This cute and playful otter with beer is the perfect card to send to your brother. Happy Birthday sibling! 'Happy Birthday Brother' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.