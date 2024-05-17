thortful Cute Chin Chin Birthday Card For Her

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Emmy Lupin Studio. Say chin chin to your favourite chica on her special day. No better way to celebrate than fun cocktails with a sprinkle of magic! Perfect to send your bestie or sister on her birthday! 'Chin chin chica' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.