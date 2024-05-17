thortful Funny Birthday Card For Son From Parents

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Oh You Know Aaron. Send your son this cheeky and funny birthday card to wish him a happy birthday. Remind him he's amazing because he's been blessed with the best parents on the planet! 'Son, it's incredible, you've become an amazing person! You must be so proud of our parenting skills!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.