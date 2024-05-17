thortful Cute Lost Without You Anniversary Card For Partner

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent "Creators" like Fliss Muir. Send this cute and funny anniversary card to your loved one who you'd be absolutely lost without, like literally! Send them this cute design with an illustration of a map to show them you'd be absolutely useless without them guiding you 24/7! 'I'd be lost without you (literally). ' Printed using vegan inks, thortful's cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.